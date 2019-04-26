Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Barely 24 hours after it speedily passed a pension bill that gifted life pension for the speaker, deputy speaker and other members of the House of Assembly, the legislative arm has come under fire from Bayelsans.

The executive bill sponsored by the House Leader, Peter Peretuobo Akpe, which was read and passed immediately at plenary stipulated N500,000, N200,000 and N100,000 for the speaker, deputy speaker and members respectively.

Also to benefit from the pension bill are lawmakers from Bayelsa State origin that served in the old Rivers State House of Assembly.

Leading the pack of those opposed to the bill is the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Publicity Secretary of the party, Doifie Buokoribo, in a statement described the bill as “unjust, ungodly and self-serving.”

While stating that “it is unsympathetic for members of the House of Assembly to enhance their own lives at the expense of the majority of Bayelsa people living in pain and penury.”

He described the life pension bill as an “unspeakable crime against our people.”

He noted that the APC has been at the forefront of efforts to enthrone a regime of better life for the people of Bayelsa State for the past seven years leading a robust opposition to the current system of anti-people governance in the state and it did not intend to stop.

“Regarding this latest move by the House of Assembly, we again say the idea is avaricious, wicked and insensitive.

“By proposing such a law, the lawmakers have merely portrayed themselves as a people who feel no concern for the feelings of their suffering constituents.

“They have once again confirmed that they are in cahoots with the executive in the serial impoverishment of the people of Bayelsa State,” the APC said.

It urged the legislature to withdraw the “obnoxious” pension bill and avoid the appalling crime against the people of Bayelsa State.

“In the event of the legislature’s refusal to heed this solemn advice, we appeal to Governor Seriake Dickson, if he is still in touch with his essential humanity, to refuse assent to the pension bill when it is transmitted to him.

“Failing this, the party calls on the people of Bayelsa State to embark on a campaign of peaceful resistance against the Assembly and the poverty regime of Governor Dickson,” the party said.

Also, a coalition of civil society groups in the state is planning a protest to the House of Assembly to demand a reversal of the bill.

Many Bayelsans commenting on twitter and facebook have endorsed the protest and indicated interest to be part of it.