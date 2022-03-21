By Sunday Ani

Number of aspirants jostling for the presidential ticket on All Progressives Congress (APC) platform has increased with the decision by an Abuja-based businessman, Ibrahim Bello Dauda, to throw his hat into the ring.

Making his formal declaration in Abuja, he detailed his promises and goals, cutting across economy, digital leadership, insecurity, his character, education and the place of women in his government, if elected.

He said he was contesting based on pressure from tons of people, who, impressed by his credentials, antecedents, achievements, energy, passion for welfare causes and patriotism to the country, asked him to present himself for the office.

“Their calls may have been motivated by the fact that in my modest way, I have always intervened with my personal resources and mentorship to contribute my quota towards youth empowerment and development in my corner of the world.

“I’m genuinely honoured by these calls to serve my country. In deference to these persistent calls, today, I humbly step forward and hereby accept the invitation extended to me by well-meaning Nigerians to contest the position of president of our beloved country on APC platform.”

He spoke on his kind of leadership which he tagged, digital leadership.

“Nigeria will continue to depreciate and degenerate on the global progress chart if she keeps on procrastinating on automation and digitalisation of processes within the bureaucracy and services sector.

“The entire world has advanced into the digital epoch, we will therefore, be proactive in positioning Nigeria on the path of becoming a digital leader among the committee of nations.”

On his educational policies, Dauda said: “We will work out a policy framework of free education covering from primary to senior secondary school levels in all public schools, as well as encourage entrepreneurial and skills acquisition modules side by side with the normal curricular activities in schools.”