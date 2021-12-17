From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi state has told the All Progressives Congress (APC) to start preparing to leave Ebonyi Goverment House in 2023.

The opposition party accused the ruling party of running a clueless and brutish government with an agenda to impoverish the people and make life difficult for residents of the state.

Chairman of the party in the state, Tochukwu Okorie,stated this during the state executive committee meeting of the party in Abakaliki.

He noted that the defection of Governor Umahi from the PDP to the APC was a distraught experience for them as the party for the first time since 1999 became an opposition party in the state.

Okorie however stated that the defection of the Governor from the party marked a positive turning point as it gave the party the opportunity to liberate itself from the despotic tendencies of Umahi.

“As the party grappled with the reality of his inglorious exit ,the Governor was also ferociously pursuing his nefarious plot to ensure that PDP went extinct in the state. But by your sheer determination and unfazed leadership provided by our leaders ,National and State assembly and our stakeholders,the party not only survived the onslaught but has successfully rebuilt it’s structures across all levels in the state.

“As a conscientious and responsibility-minded political organization,the Peoples Democratic party has the national agenda of rescuing and rebuilding Nigeria. This agenda is even more urgent for the PDP in Ebonyi state given that our people pine away daily under the cruel and brutish administration of Governor David Umahi and his APC.

“Today’s meeting is therefore crucial as it’s affords us the opportunity to commence in essence the process of rescuing our people from hunger , deprivation and bloodletting that has been their lot since 2015. The PDP in Ebonyi is poised to kick out this anti-people goverment so we can painstakingly reconstruct the lives of the traumatized Ebonyi people and rebuild our decayed institutions in the education and health sector’