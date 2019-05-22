Ngozi Nwoke

Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) Deaf Support Group and the Lagos State Association of the Deaf (LSAD) have appealed to the governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for an inclusion in his cabinet.

The LSAD Chairman, Fatai Onifade, who addressed newsmen at the International Press Centre, Ogba, Lagos, yesterday, expressed disappointment that members of the group were not being fairly treated in terms of appointments into public office.

He said members of the association tirelessly worked to ensure the success of the past and current administrations, and, therefore, appealed for inclusion into the incoming government.

Onifade thanked the Lagos State government under Governor Babatunde Fashola for passing the Disability Law on June 11, 2011, and carrying the association along by including its welfare in their project.

LSAD chairman said the law has improved the welfare of his members and stopped all forms of discrimination against them.

Onifade revealed that the communication barrier between the government and the association has been a big challenge as the government rarely gives any response to their requests.

He appealed to the incoming governor to fulfil his obligations to persons living with disabilities.