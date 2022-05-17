The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the public to disregard the purported adjustment to its timetable and schedule of activities for 2023 general elections making the rounds on social media.

Mr. Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary in a statement late Monday night, said the report as regards the party’s primaries in circulation was fake and should be treated as such.

“Our attention has been drawn to a story of purported adjustment to the APC timetable and schedule of activities for 2023 general elections which is making the rounds on social media.

“The story should be disregarded as fake news,” the APC scribe said.

He added that the party’s timetable and schedule of activities for 2023 general elections remained as earlier published.

He restated the approved schedule as follows:

*Governorship – Friday, May 20th, 2022.

*State House of Assembly – Sunday, May 22nd, 2022.

*House of Representatives – Tuesday, May 24th, 2022.

*Senate – Wednesday, May 25 2022.

*Presidential – Monday, May 30th to June 1st, 2022.

He added that should an adjustment become necessary, such changes would be communicated via the party’s official communication channels to the public(NAN)