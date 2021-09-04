From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) committee for the local government congress in Delta State have arrived Asaba for the exercise holding today (Saturday) September 4.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.

The seven-man committee led by Mr. Matthew Omegara arrived on Friday night despite a purported injunction granted by Delta State High Court, Asaba, stopping the congress in the state.

Addressing some Delta APC leaders at the party secretariat, the committee chairman, Omegara said the APC was a law abiding political party, and would go ahead with the congress as planned.

He said the court ruling on exparte motion only restrained the chairman of the state caretaker committee from conducting the congress.

“This committee is appointed by the national leadership, and the committee has no bearing with the state chairman.

“I am happy that we are all anxious for the local government congress. As leaders, you should help us appeal to your followers.

“Our duty is to provide a level playing ground to ensure that the congress is hitch free.

“We will be working with persons to be appointed as supervisors who we will monitor to ensure that materials are distributed across the various localities,” he said.

Omegara added that the committee arrived late in Asaba because they waiting for materials before leaving Abuja.