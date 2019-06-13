Romanus Ugwu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to remain committed in ensuring the equitable distribution of Nigeria’s commonwealth to correct past injustices.

The party, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, to commemorate celebration of June 12 Democracy Day, equally urged Nigerians to protect the country’s hard-earned democracy.

The ruling party further assured that the APC-led government will continue to commit itself to the finest ideals of democratic values and ethos through its progressive actions and programmes.

“The president Buhari-led APC government has, once again, demonstrated its avowed commitment to correct past injustices and celebrate heroes and heroines that paid the supreme sacrifice for the democratic freedom that we all cherish and enjoy today.

“In correcting past injustices, the APC-led government is also committed to equitable administration of our commonwealth for the benefit of all Nigerians. The world over, democracy, in its various forms and with its inevitable imperfections, remains the most representative system of government. This government will continue to commit itself to the finest ideals of our democratic values and ethos by its progressive actions and programmes for our people and our great country.

“We, hereby, urge all Nigerians to continue to appreciate the importance and significance of today’s (yesterday’s) occasion by continuously guarding jealously this hard-earned democracy, over which so many of our compatriots paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Issa-Onilu said.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said it is a tragedy that the country is celebrating Democracy Day under the Buhari administration.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan,said the Buhari-led Federal Government has allegedly desecrated the country’s values and corrupted the electoral process, so as to remain in office.

The opposition noted that the Ppresident and the ruling APC cannot be superintending over the celebration of Democracy Day, when they are over-burdened by the guilt of the allegedly “questionable presidential electoral victory.”

position, emasculation of free speech among others.

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note how president Buhari’s address clearly shows a disregard for the tenets of democracy as he (Mr. President) has no clear commitments or assurances on fundamental issues of constitutionality, rule of law, separation of power, justice, fairness, free speech and rights of citizens, which are the hallmarks of democracy.

“Under his watch, for which the country now has an unprecedented 766 election petitions, including against the presidential election.

“President Buhari did not express any form of remorse for the barefaced constitutional violations, assault on institutions of democracy, particularly the legislature and the judiciary; human rights violations, assault on the media and the general siege mentality in the polity under his watch.

“It is sad that, on a day like this, Mr. President dwelt on false performance claims and had no soothing words for millions of compatriots who have been subjected to the worst form of economic misery, that they now resort to suicide and slavery mission abroad.”