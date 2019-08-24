Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has denied the claim that it gave the notorious Taraba-based kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala Wadume, the sum of N13 million to prosecute election in its favour.

Wadume had claimed in an interview recently that he helped the ruling party in the 2019 election to win the presidential and senatorial election in Ibi town.

However, reacting to the claim, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, did not only dismiss it but also said that the party has no such budget for thugs, kidnappers and murderers like him.

Describing him as a drowning man seeking for help, the ruling party said that it was like the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that used campaign funds as bazaar.

“It is expected that the alleged kidnapper, having come face-to face-with justice, would throw whatever he could lay his hands on into the fray.

“In any case, our party did not have budget for thugs. Unlike the period when the ruling party dipped hands into the public treasury to fund political campaigns and elections, APC had to rely on its own resources.

“Even if we had all the money, we would never allocate money to kidnappers and murderers. That era ended with PDP.

“Perhaps, he can name whoever gave him money. Definitely, it was not APC. From his purported confession, he claimed to be a PDP member before he went on to contest on the platform of another party,” the party spokesperson.