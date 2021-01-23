From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed reports that the ruling party has postponed the resumption of membership registration and revalidation exercise.

The ruling party in a statement issued by the National Secretary (Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen John Akpan Udoedeghe, described the reports it as fake and highly mischievous.

‘A “Notice” in circulation and ascribed to the APC CECPC National Secretary, Sen John J. Akpan Udoedeghe is fake and highly mischievous,’ the statement read.

‘The APC membership registration, revalidation and update exercise remains on course and commences as scheduled in the attached timetable.

‘As earlier announced, the CECPC has approved the constitution of State membership registration committees for the party’s nationwide membership registration, revalidation and update exercise. This will be followed by a train-the-trainer workshop,’ the statement read.