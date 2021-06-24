From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has issued a fraud alert warning party members against falling for the antics of mischief-makers asking them to buy nomination forms for Congresses through a dedicated bank account.

APC, in a statement signed by the party’s National Secretary, Sen James Akpanudoedehe, announced in clear terms that it has not started selling nomination forms for Congresses.

The party also disclosed that relevant security agencies have been alerted on the fraudulent request for payment, stressing that when those behind it are apprehended they would be prosecuted for financial crimes.

According to the statement: ‘Our attention has been drawn to an unauthorized message asking members of the party wishing to contest for various posts in the forthcoming congresses to make payments for nomination forms through a bank account.

‘Members of the party should disregard the message and avoid making payment into any bank account because the sales of the nomination forms have not commenced.

‘This clarification has become necessary in order to ensure that no member of the party is duped in the name of making payments for nomination forms.

‘The APC management will use the appropriate channels of communication to inform interested members when the sales of the forms will commence and provide authenticated bank account for making the required payment.

‘The relevant security agencies have been alerted on the fraudulent request for payment and when those behind it are apprehended they would be prosecuted for financial crimes,’ the party noted in the statement.