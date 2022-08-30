From Fred Itua, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee, has denied speculation of bad relationship between its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the party national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu over the composition of campaign council.

The party’s clarification is on the heels of media report that the ruling party had been unable to unveil the full list of members of the Presidential Campaign Council as a result of a power tussle between the two.

Speaking with newsmen, the APC Deputy National Organising Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru, dismissed insinuations that both Tinubu and the APC National Chairman,Senator Adamu have been working at cross purposes.

Duru who confirmed that the announcement of Governor Lalong and Honourable Keyamo enjoyed the buy in of the party national secretariat further maintained that both the Tinubu team and the party national secretariat are working together and would unveil the full list of members the campaign council before the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) announced the flag off for campaigns.

He said: “There is no power tussle over positions. None of such has happened and the party and the candidate are working together. But it is important to say that we agreed on DG and spokesman.

“The governors will control the structures at the zones. The party can’t be excluded and it won’t even exclude anybody. We will have an embracing and all inclusive campaign council. There is no discord anywhere. More importantly, the party chairman agreed on the issue of DG and spokesman.

“Before the INEC flag on September 28, all other positions will be unveiled. The chairman is leading the conversation.”