All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary Yakubu Murtala Ajaka has showered encomiums on the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Adoza Bello, on his 47th birthday anniversary.

In a statement he issued in Abuja Saturday, Ajaka described Governor Bello as young, vibrant and energetic political leader whose antecedents continue to inspire hope in a new generation of leaders.

The APC deputy spokesperson further noted that since governor Bello clinched the seat of power in Kogi State in his 40s he has provided a visionary and focused style of leadership that showcased the potentials in Nigerian youths.

Describing Governor Bello as a shining light, Ajaka noted that his energy and leadership skills displayed in the recently concluded APC presidential primary has further built the hope in Nigerians youths that they have all it take to lead Nigeria.

“I join family and friends to rejoice with the young, Vibrant and Energetic political leader whose antecedents continue to inspire hope in a new generation of leaders. Since you clinched power as governor of Kogi State in your 40s you have provided a visionary and focused style of leadership that showcased the potentials in Nigerian youths,” Ajaka’s statement read.

“You have added value to our Democratic journey in building young leaders in Kogi State and across Nigeria. The energy and your leadership skills displayed in the last presidential primary in our great party the APC has build hope in Nigerians youths that they have all it take to lead Nigeria.

“I am proud of your active services to our party at all times and your laudable and remarkable Achievement in transforming kogi into a modern state,” he wrote in the statement.

