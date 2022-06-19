Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, has congratulated the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Adoza Bello, on his 47th birthday anniversary.

In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, Ajaka described Governor Bello as a young, vibrant and energetic political leader, whose antecedents continue to inspire hope in a new generation of leaders.

The APC deputy spokesperson further noted that since Yahaya Bello clinched the seat of power in Kogi State in his 40s, he has been providing a visionary and focused style of leadership that showcases the potentials in Nigerian youths.

He further added that the energy and leadership skills displayed by Governor Bello in the recently concluded APC presidential primary had built hope in Nigerian youths.

“I join family and friends to rejoice with the young, vibrant and energetic political leader whose antecedents continue to inspire hope in a new generation of leaders. Since you clinched power as governor of Kogi State in your 40s, you have provided a visionary and focused style of leadership that showcased the potentials in Nigerian youths,” he said.

