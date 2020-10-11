Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended Ondo State electorate for coming out enmasse to reelect the incumbent Governor and candidate of the ruling party , Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, describing the victory as a product of the genuine reconciliation in the party.

APC, in a statement issued by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, also threw it’s weight behind the disbandment of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

While commending the Ondo electorate, the ruling party in the statement, tagged the election as no victor no vanquished, pleading for continued support for the governor.

“ As a party, while we thank the Ondo electorate for voting for good governance, industrialisation, security, empowerment and general welfare of the state, we will continue to advocate for and support safe, free and credible elections that guarantee that valid votes count and the people will prevail.

“The APC particularly thanks President Muhammadu Buhari as leader of the party and Governor Mai Mala Buni as Chairman of the party’s Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee for rallying our supporters, members and leaders, particularly our governors in total support of our governorship candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu.

“We also recognise and appreciate the tireless efforts of the Ondo State APC Reconciliation Committee chaired by the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello and the APC Ondo State governorship National Campaign Council chaired by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Governor Akeredolu’s reelection is indeed testament to the inclusiveness, genuine reconciliation and peace the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee has ensured among party ranks in Ondo State, other chapters and the Party in general.

“The election is concluded, the people have decided and there is no vanquished. We seek general support for Governor Akeredolu as he continues his work to return the Sunshine State to its deserved and progressive standing among states in the country,” APC appealed in the statement.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has applauded the disbandment of SARS, viewing the responsive decision as a major and concrete step towards President Buhari affirmed resolve to achieve better policing and necessary reforms.

“From the recent #BlackLivesMatter social movement to other global clamours for review of police operations particularly in regard to citizens they are empowered to protect, the need for police reforms in Nigeria is urgent and continuous.

“With benefit of experience and public outcry over the operations of the now disbanded SARS, the APC is confident that the new policing arrangement promised by the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, will balance the need to effectively combat armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country and ensure humane, professional and accountable police operations.

“We call on Nigerians to take advantage of the Citizens’ and Strategic Stakeholders’ Forum formed to regularly interface with Police leadership at all levels and advise on police activities as they affect the general public,” the statement read.