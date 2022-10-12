From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has dismissed, as nonsense and poppycock, the claims by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) that the ruling party is conniving with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to suspend the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for next year’s general elections.

Both the Spokesperson and Director Strategic Communication, of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Festus Keyamo and Femi Fani-Kayode respectively, argued that the allegation was a sign of admittance of defeat by the opposition parties.

Keyamo, while reacting to the allegation, said: “the accusation from the CUPP and absolutely nonsense. There has been absolutely no occasion where the APC, either through NWC or any of levels of leadership put any kind of pressure on INEC.

“Those sensing defeat are already looking for reasons for that defeat. It is one of the reasons they are trying to generate to accommodate that defeat but they should know that the defeat is imminent,” he quipped.

Equally reacting, Fani-Kayode, said: “The answer to that is absolute nonsense. It’s what you call poppycock. And these are the words of a drowning party spoken by a drowning man with a drowning candidate.”

“There is nothing like that. We are above board, we are serious about what we are trying to do, we are going to achieve our objective, we are going to win this election fair and square. And they are the ones that have lost five governors.