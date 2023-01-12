From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

In it’s bid to ensure the victory of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu in next month polls, the All-Progressives Congress Committee of Diaspora Chairmen (APC-CDC) has elected new officers who will vigorously mobilize people both at home and abroad to ensure a landslide victory for the party.

Those elected are Chairman, Tunde Doherty (APC UK Chapter Chairman), Vice Chairman, Apostle David D. Abraham (APC South Korea Chairman), Secretary, Hon. Ambassador Stephen Adeayo Tella (APC Spain Chapter Chairman), Publicity secretary , Hon. Elas Abone (APC Canada Chapter Chairman), Treasurer, Hon. Oghenosa Charles Micheletti (APC Ghana Chapter Chairman), Financial Secretary, Crowned Prince Chima Ibezim (APC Italy Chapter Chairman) and Legal Adviser, Barrister Hammed Adefioye (APC Republic of Ireland Chapter Chairman).

The newly elected APC-CDC officers emerged in the just concluded APC-CDC election and will run the affairs of the group for the next four years.

In a chat with newsmen in Abuja, one of the electoral committee members, Hon. Lambrado Ogunmwede (APC Germany Chapter Chairman), congratulated all the newly elected APC-CDC officers on their emergence and maturity throughout the period of the election.

According to Ogunwede, the orderliness and peaceful conduct of the election was clear evidence of unity and togetherness prevalent in the APC Diaspora Chapters and in the party.

He commended all the Diaspora chapters chairmen, representatives from the APC national office, observers from different Diaspora chapters, party chieftains and stakeholders for their contribution, support, comportment and wisdom which led to the APC-CDC successful election.

APC-CDC lauded the electoral committee headed by Hon. Lambrado Ogunwede for organising a successful election aim at further strengthening the APC Diaspora Chapters ahead of the coming general elections and to ensure victory for all APC candidates at the polls.

“The major task is to do everything in making Asiwaju/Shettima project a reality,’ he said.

He urged the new elected officers to look beyond opposition expressed by individuals or groups to their aspirations before the election, saying that expressing opposing views was normal in any democratic setting.

He advised the newly elected officers to reach out to aggrieved members for inclusive participation.

“Your election at this crucial period in our national politics, no doubt, has placed on you an

enormous responsibility.

“I have no doubt that you will make a success of the task, giving your pedigree as very resourceful men of proven integrity, ability and capacity,” he said