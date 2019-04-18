Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has slammed Governor Henry Seriake Dickson over his comments castigating the party ahead of the November 2 governorship election, saying that the governor is living in denial over what it says is his failed administration.

Dickson had during an expanded State Executive Council (SEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) mocked the APC for not winning election in the state, calling the party a “killer, terrorist” organization.

Reacting, the APC in statement by its publicity secretary, Doifie Buokoribo, said the party found the governor’s “vituperation crude, infantile and extreme”, adding that his statement was “unbefitting of a high-ranking officer of state.”

Buokoribo, while stating that “Dickson and his gang in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have always proved to be a club of visionless little minds with neither programme nor strategy, save crude mudslinging against APC and its leaders,” said no amount of deceit employed against Bayelsans would save his party.

The statement read in part:

“Governor Dickson is free to continue to live in denial. But we know that his days and that of his party in our state are numbered. For almost eight years, Dickson subjected the people of Bayelsa State to a regime of fear, war and terror. He spread hunger, pain and poverty in the land. He denied civil servants their legitimate wages and allowances. He even made the state incommodious for business by refusing to fix electricity, water and other basics. The once beautiful land of Yenagoa became known as the garbage capital of the world under his watch. Our people are waiting with their PVCs for Dickson and his anointed candidate on Election Day. In his anxiety to hide his insensitivity, Governor Dickson has now lifted the ban he placed on promotions and the payment of promotion benefits in the state civil service. But that would not save him. He has reached the end of the road, and no amount of petty mudslinging or denial of reality will change the people’s stand against him and his party.”