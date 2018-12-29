Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Elimination of Drug Abuse, PACEDA, Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa has said contrary to the claim attributed to him in an interview published on Saturday, the All Progressives Congress, APC did not start from his house in Abuja.

“I never told Billy that the APC process started in my house nor that we created the name APC. That committee was only holding meetings in my house during the merger process and only interfaced with CPC merger committee. We were not a direct participant in the merger. The committee was an advisory to President Buhari”, he stated in a quick reaction to clarify some claims attributed to him in an interview published in Saturday Sun