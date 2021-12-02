From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yusuf Lasun, has alleged that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), did not win the 2018 governorship election where incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola emerged the winner.

Speaking to newsmen after purchasing his expression of interest and nomination form at the national secretariat of the ruling party, he boasted that nobody born of woman can repeat what they did to him in 2018.

Smarting from his claims that he was rigged out of the party primary in 2018, the former Deputy Speaker alleged that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was compensated with the Deputy Senate position over the role he played in rigging him out in the 2018 party primary.

He enumerated the roles he played in mediating the crisis raging between the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola, stressing that he is in the race to remedy the collapsing infrastructure in the State of Osun.

“You can quote me anywhere and let me say it for the first time. My party, the APC, did not win the Osun governorship election in 2018,” he quipped without any attempt to explain further.

Recalling how he was rigged out in the 2018 party primary, he recounted that: “The then governor of Zamfara State who was the Chairman was not in Osun during the primaries. I can say that the Deputy Senate President was compensated with that position because of the role he played in rigging me out of that primary. In this primary, I want to say that nobody born of a woman can repeat what they did to me in 2018 because I was rigged out.”

