From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Directors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have congratulated the National Chairman of the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni, on the award of Politician of the Year at the 2021 Annual Conference and Awards Ceremony of Leadership Media Group.

The commendation was contained in a congratulatory statement jointly signed by departmental directors of the APC National Secretariat, viz: Director of Administration – Abubakar Suleiman; Director of Publicity – Salisu Na’inna Dambatta; Director of Organisation – Prof. Ussiju Medaner; Director of Welfare – Dr. Anietie Ofong; Director of Finance – Abubakar Suleiman and Director of Research, Planning and Strategy – Barr. Barth Ugwoke.

It reads: “Governor Mai Mala Buni has been pivotal in ensuring that the APC is a strong, progressive and unified political entity working in synergy and support of APC governments at the state and federal levels to transform Nigeria and enhance the well-being of the citizenry.

“Through a combination of consensus leadership, reconciliation, peace-building, progressive politics, internal democracy and astute administration, Governor Mai Mala Buni through his leadership of the CECPC has rescued the APC from the brink, restored its organisational prowess and turned it into the largest and unarguably the most sought after political Party in the country.

“Governor Mai Mala Buni is also developing Yobe State through projects and programmes aimed at and actually uplifting the general wellbeing of the people.

“The Media Group award of Politician of the Year is truly deserving and will surely spur Governor Mai Mala Buni to do more for the benefit of the APC, Yobe State and indeed the country,” the statement read.

