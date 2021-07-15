From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, has directed the state registration committees to return and complete the registration exercise in states where members were excluded for various reasons.

A statement by the party’s National Secretary, Sen John Akpanudoedehe, listed the states affected to include Imo, Rivers, Kwara, Ogun, Adamawa and Cross River.

It said the exercise should also cover “others who have just taken steps to join the fold of the progressives.”

“The CECPC requires that the registration committees maintain the highest level of conduct in this renewed mandate. Issues of bias, exclusion and segregation will not be tolerated under any guise,” Akpanudoedehe said.

