From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disclaimed the list of zoning of offices of the party in circulation ahead of the party’s National Convention, describing it as fake news.

The disclaimer was contained in a statement issued by Mamman Mohammed, the Director-General (DG), Press and Media Affairs to the Chairman APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The zoning list of national officers has been trending on the social media since Tuesday, announcing that it originated from the party’s boss.

Describingit as false, baseless, unfounded and misleading, the statement read: “The attention of the Executive Governor of Yobe State and Chairman APC Caretaker Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has been drawn to media publications with purported zoning of offices allegedly announced by him.

“His Excellency has in clear and unambiguous terms denied the said list, saying, it is false, baseless, unfounded, misleading and has nothing to do with him.

“The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, said the party has not taken any decision at any fora on anything relating to zoning of offices. The publication is just a figment of the author’s imagination that has nothing to do with the Chairman and the party.

“The public is hereby urged to disregard the purported list as it is misleading and completely false. Governor Buni urged the press to resist unverified stories and rumours, and to always verify all issues related to the party assuring that the doors of the party are always open,” the statement read.