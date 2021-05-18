From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed a speculation that it is planning to issue timetable for congresses and national convention this week, describing the report as handiwork of political jobbers.

APC said its focus is on how to deliver its mandate to recover, rebuild and reposition the party as well as achieve peace-building, true reconciliation and sense of belonging to every member of the party.

The ruling party, in a statement signed by the National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), James Akpanudoedehe, noted that having resumed from Sallah break, it will resume work on several ongoing and important party activities.

The party said it will, as usual, promptly communicate outcomes of the activities through official channels when available.

“Our attention has been drawn to obviously coordinated and syndicated misinformation being circulated in some sections of the media on purported plans and timetable for APC congresses and the national convention.

“This is the handiwork of political jobbers parading themselves as media sources. The media, party members and, indeed, the public should be wary and completely disregard the misinformation, antics and schemes of these fifth columnists.

“We have never lied on our party activities and we simply have no reason to. The consultative party leadership style instituted by Governor Mai Mala Buni as chairman of the caretaker committee has institutionalised the APC as a party of processes and internal democracy.

“The CECPC is focused and is delivering its mandate to recover, rebuild and reposition the APC as well as achieve peace-building, true reconciliation and to give a sense of belonging to every member.

“On Monday, May 17, the APC national secretariat resumed from the Sallah break and will also resume work on several ongoing and important party activities.

“As usual, we will promptly communicate outcomes of these activities through official channels when available,” APC said in the statement.