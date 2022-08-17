From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied speculated plot to impeach the National Chairman of the ruling party, Abdullahi Adamu, describing it as opposition-sponsored media reports.

National President, APC Initiative for Good Governance, Musa Mohammed, had, urged the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to remove Adamu and switch positions to enable the party have a good outing in the 2023 general elections.

According to him, “there is no gainsaying that the party has indeed found itself on a crossroad. We are all Nigerians and we all know that we need each other to make good whatever desire we seek to achieve especially in party politics. I, therefore, hope that the party should rethink and switch positions.

“I am not saying that Senator Kashim Shettima should step down, no. He has been a good party man and demonstrated unequal contribution to the growth and stability of the party. By his stance with Tinubu, the former Borno state governor has shown everyone that cares about the party that when he takes the decision to stand with Tinubu, he remains the last man standing and stands to victory.

“In my own opinion, the party should immediately switch the APC National chairmanship position for a Christian and move the party Chairman to the position of National leader, which Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently occupying. Other positions should also be looked into and have the party in balance along religious lines, which is very important at this critical time,” Musa said.

However, reacting to the appeal in the statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary (NPS), Felix Morka, the leadership of the party, dismissed the report of any plots to remove the Chairman of the party.

“The reports are based on the imagination of its sponsors ostensibly unnerved by Adamu’s remarkable achievements since assuming office as the National Chairman.

“Our party and leaders are currently focused on important task of building a strong and vibrant electoral campaign ahead, and will not be distracted by boring chirps of idle speculators.

“The opposition PDP is quite welcome to continue to dissipate its energies on innuendoes and chasing after phantom plots in APC rather than concentrate on mending its broken and acrimonious house.

“The NWC of our party stands united under Adamu’s leadership as National Chairman with the singular commitment to wining the next general election,” the statement read.