From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the purported sack of the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) by the APC Progressive Youth Movement (PYM), noting that will not join issues with paid, misguided group.

APC, in a statement signed by the National Secretary, Caretaker Committee, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, denied knowledge of the existence of the group in the party.

While describing as laughable, the criminal attempt of the purported group to usurp the leadership of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC, the Caretaker Committee said that the action of the group bothers on treasonable felony.

“We have received several enquiries from the media and concerned APC members on the felonious activities of a purported group parading themselves as “Progressive Youth Movement”.

“The purported group and membership are unknown to the party, its structure or as a registered support group. Hence, we completely disown them and cannot account for their activities or join issues with them.

“However laughable, the criminal attempt of the purported group to usurp the leadership of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC now bothers on treasonable felony. Relevant security bodies must now check and address their unscrupulous activities.

“The attention the purported group seeks will not be given to them by the party. We can only advise that the general public completely disregard them. Members of this group are not registered members of the APC and are being used by opposition elements and fifth columnists to cause confusion.

“As widely reported, the successful meeting between the APC leadership, Progressive Governors’ Forum and the President produced February 2022 as the timeframe for the Party’s National Convention. Our focus now is preparing the ground for a rancour-free exercise,” the statement read.

