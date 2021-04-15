From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has disowned a circulating zoning list of national officers and political positions for the 2023 election.

The party was speculated to have zoned president to South, vice president to North, Senate president to South, deputy Senate president to North, House of Representatives speaker to North, deputy speaker to South.

Also in the speculated list, APC National Working Commitee, had zoned national chairman to North, national secretary to South, national treasurer to South, financial secretary to North, legal officer to North, welfare officer to South, auditor to North, national youth leader to south, national woman leader to South, publicity secretary to South and Persons With Disability leader to South.

However, the National Secretary Careraker Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, said there was no iota of truth in the list, insisting there is no where it could be done in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari who is still in London on routine medical checkup.

“People who are interested in running for one office or the other can speculate. As far as I am concerned, the last caretaker committee meeting we had, we did not discussed that. That is not what we are concerned with now. What we are concerned with is data collection for the ongoing membership registration and validation exercise and how to collect data without making mistake.

“We are not going to be pressurised by sentiment and do the wrong thing. Let me say zoning is not for the caretaker committee alone. It has to do with the president, it has to do with other major stakeholders, it has to do with a lot of people.

“I want to mute the speculation. The list is not from us (caretaker committee). The president is not in town. There is no way such decision will be taking without consulting with the president, consult with the governors and other major stakeholders.

“People should disregard the list. We are focused on delivering our mandate and we are to do it rightly,” he said.

Meanwhile, caretaker committee, yesterday, called on Nigerians to continue praying for the country’s progress and its leadership at all levels.

National secretary made the call when he led members of the committee on a condolence visit to its Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, who lost his maternal grandmother.