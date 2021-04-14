Titled; ‘APC 2023 presidential ticket zoning and National Working Committee (NWC)’ the party was speculated to have zoned President (South), Vice President (North), Senate President (South), Deputy Senate President (North), House of Reps Speaker (North), House of Reps Deputy Speaker (South).

In zoning the leadership of the party, APC National Working Commitee, the speculated list had National Chairman (North), National Secretary (South), National Treasurer (South), Financial Secretary (North), Legal Officer (North), Welfare Officer (South), Auditor (North), National Youth Leader (South), National Woman Leader (South), Publicity Secretary (South) and Persons With Disability PWD Leader (South).

However, reacting to the speculated zoning list, the National Secretary Careraker Committee, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, said that there is no oita of truth in the list, insisting that there is no where it can be done in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari still in faraway London on medical treatment.

“We are not going to be pressurized by sentiment and we do the wrong thing. Let me say that zoning is not for the Caretaker Committee alone. It has to do with the President, it has to do with other major stakeholders, it has to do with a lot of people.

“I want to mute the speculation. The list is not from us (Caretaker Committee). The President is not in town. There is no way such decision will be taking without consulting with the President, consult with the governors and other major stakeholders.

“People should disregard the list. We are focused on delivering our mandate and we are to do it rightly,” he insisted.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Committee on Wednesday in Abuja, called on Nigerians to continue praying for the country’s progress and its leadership at all levels.

The National Secretary made the call when he led members of the committee on a condolence visit to its Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni who lost his maternal grandmother.

“The CECPC came to pay a condolence visit on the chairman because of the demise of his maternal grandmother, Hajiya Fatima Mallum Yuram.

“We came to pray with him and to ask Allah to grant the remains of the late Hajiya who happened to leave for 102 years a peaceful rest.

“Permit me to also use this opportunity to call on Nigerians to pray for the progress of our dear country and our leaders at all levels,” Akpanudoedehe said.

He further noted that both Christian and Muslim prayers were offered for the repose of the deceased, stressing that Buni’s gentle and respectful disposition could be traced to his ancestral root which he said was blessed.

Akpanudoedehe also prayed that Allah would grant Buni who is also the Governor of Yobe and his family the fortitude to bear the great lost.

Other CECPC members on the delegation included: Sen. Ken Nnamani, Prof. Tahir Mamman and Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed.

“People who are interested in running for one office or the other can speculate. As far as I am concerned, the last Caretaker Committee meeting we had, we did not discussed that. That is not what we are concerned with now. What we are concerned with is data collection for the ongoing membershipregistration and validation exercise and how to collect data without making mistake.