Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees ( BoT), has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of distorting the electoral process in the country.

According to the group, the conduct of the 2019 general elections fell beyond standard.

The BoT stated this in a communiqué issued at the end of its 65th meeting held at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

The communique, which was read by its chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, noted that all the electoral gains recorded in the 16 years of the PDP administration have been systematically eroded under the ruling party in the last four years.

It decried the militarisation of the 2019 general elections, stating that it runs contrary to the judgment of the Supreme Court that that declared the involvement of the milliary in elections illegal.

The communique read: “The BoT hereby wish to congratulate our great party and all out great party and all our candidates who participated in the 2019 elections, for bracing the odds and strengthening democratic rules and culture in spite of the unprecedented level of militarization , which runs clearly against the letters and spirit of the judgment of the Supreme Court that says the military has no business in the conduct of elections.

“The BoT also wishes to assure Nigerians and all members of our great party, especially those whose mandate were openly stolen, that the BoT stands by them at all times in the battle to reclaim the mandate freely given to them by the good people of Nigeria.

“The BoT notes with dismay, the systematic erosion of the gains made under the PDP administration in enhancing the credibility of the electoral process over the years and frowns at the way all those gains are being distorted and eroded by the present administration.

“The BoT calls on all Nigerians, especially our teeming PDP supporters to stay calm and be law-abiding, as we believe justice will take its proper place despite the traumatization of the judicial arm of government by the present administration.”