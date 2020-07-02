Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has drafted former National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, the governors of Kano and Imo states, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Hope Uzodinma, and 46 others into the APC National Campaign Council for Edo to help propel the party to victory in the upcoming governorship election.

A statement signed by the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, noted that while Kano Governor Ganduje will serve as the chairman, his Imo counterpart, Uzodinma, will be his Deputy, with Oshiomhole, his predecessor, John Odigie-Oyegun, senators, ministers and other notable party officials serving as members.

According to the statement, in addition to the governors, senators and ministers, former governorship Pius Odubu is also included as a member.

‘The governor of Kano State, Ganduje, has been appointed by the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the APC to chair the party’s high-level National Campaign Council for the Edo State governorship election,’ the statement read.

‘The governor of Imo State, Uzodinma, will serve as Deputy Chairman and Abbas Braimoh as Secretary of the 49-member APC National Campaign Council.

‘This followed the approval for the constitution of a National Campaign Council for September 19, 2020 governorship election, by the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni.

‘The campaign council will be inaugurated on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the party’s national secretariat,’ the statement read.

Other members of the committee, according to the statement include Ovie Omo-Agege, Inuwa Yahaya, Yahaya Bello, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, John Odigie-Oyegun, Sen Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Godswill Akpabio, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Timipre Sylva.

Others are Pius Odubu, Degi Eremiemyo Biobaraku, Oserheimen Osunbor, Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, Babachir Lawal, EJ Agbonayiman, Charles Airhiavbere, Peter Akpatason, Cairo Ojougboh, Patrick Obahiagbor.