The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of driving the first civilian governor of Bayelsa State, late Chief Diepreye Alamieyesigha into his early death due to their politics of vendetta.

The standard bearer of the party, Senator Diri said, Alamieyeseigha loved by his people would still have been alive if not for the politics of harassment and victimization the APC led government under President Mohammadu Buhari subjected him to which ultimately led to his death.

The PDP stated this at late Alamieyeseigha’s home town, Amassoma, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area during the governorship campaign led by Senator Diri.

Diri who told a mammoth crowd of supporters that Alamieyeseigha never believed in the APC because they lack proper political ideals, promised to open up communities in the local government area if elected as governor.

He commended the Governor Dickson’s administration for initiating the senatorial road project and assured that he would build on the gains recorded by the PDP government in the state.

The Vice Chairman of the Southern Ijaw Local Government Council, Pastor Perkins Ogede warned that the APC should stop using the name of the late Alamieyeseigha to curry political gains in the state, insisting that he never believed in the party.

“The APC should stop using the name of the late Alamieyeseigha to curry political favour. Everything in Amassoma, the Alamieyeseigha home town, was provided by the PDP. No other party brought a bucket of water to Ammassoma. It is a shame and betrayal for APC to make wrong and deceitful claims. They are using late Alamieyeseigha’s name. Alamieyeseigha never believed in the APC. Don’t be deceived by the name dropping of late Alamieyeseigha. Ammassoma is PDP. It is betrayal of Ijaw ideals and culture for someone to even think APC. Bayelsa is for PDP.”