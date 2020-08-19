The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for Edo State has condemned the inhumane treatment against resident doctors and other health workers in Edo State by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Benin City, the Edo State capital, the spokesman for the council, John Mayaki accused Governor Obaseki of abdicating his basic state responsibilities, which he said has forced a three-day warning strike embarked on recently by the resident doctors in the state to the ultimate detriment of Edo people.

“While it is expected of government to prioritize the health and welfare of its citizens in this pestilential time of Corona virus by committing sufficient funds to matters of health and the rebuilding of the economy imperilled by restrictions, unfortunately, in Edo State, we do not have a government truly devoted to the welfare of its people.

“In fact, we do not have a government and recent events have confirmed this tragic fact. One of the most recent heart-aching development is the failure of the Godwin Obaseki’s government to avert the three days strike organized by the Edo State chapter of the Association of Resident Doctors, (ARD)”, he said.