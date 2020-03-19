Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has opened a second secretariat for the party in Benin.

The secretariat is less than two kilometres from the original office of the party.

It was officially opened with fanfare, prayers and thanksgiving service, yesterday with several leaders and members of the APC in the state, led by two governorship aspirants, including former deputy governor of the state, Pius Odubu and Saturday Uwalekhue.

Other governorship aspirants could not attend as they were said to be in Abuja in solidarity with Oshiomhole.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the faction loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki and led by Anselm Ojezua, yesterday, insisted that he is the legally recognised leadership of the party and the secretariat he occupies is the only recognised APC secretariat in the state.

The spokesperson of the faction loyal to Oshiomhole, Chris Azebamwan, however countered Ojezua’s position, saying David Imuse is the acting chairman of the party, insisting that Ojezua has been legitimately removed.

Azebamwan said it was Imuse that attended the last NEC meeting of the party as Edo State chairman and that he was also there when state chairmen visited President Muhammadu Buhari.

“After we removed Ojezua last November, armed thugs took over the secretariat in their thinking that we want to eject Ojezua from the office, but we know that no Edo citizen’s blood is worth the political ambition of anybody because we were aware that what they were doing was in furtherance of Mr Governor’s second term ambition.

“So, we decided that at the end of the day the building does not make the secretariat. If the national secretariat of our party wants to get in touch with our party in Edo State, they will get in touch with us wherever we are located. It was fortunate that the campaign office of Mr. President for his second term was available so we decided to adopt that place as our operational base,” he said.

Spokesman of the faction loyal to Obaseki, Joseph Osagiede, said: “I am not aware of any other state secretariat. That is not allowed by law, our party does not allow for two secretariats so that is illegal.”