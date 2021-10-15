From Tony Osauzo, Benin

There are indications that Edo State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) will organise parallel congresses as some members of the party are against consensus arrangement.

Addressing journalists in Benin, yesterday, a chieftain of the party, Francis Inegbeniki, who is also the state vice chairman (Edo Central) and the leader of APC in the senatorial district, announced his intention to contest the state chairmanship of the party.

“I am also an aspirant for the position of APC state chairman in Edo State in the forthcoming nationwide state congresses of the party, slated for tomorrow.

“There is a rumour going round that I have stepped down or asked to step down. I am here to set the record straight and therefore, I wish to state emphatically, that I am still in the race.

“It is true that there was a kangaroo meeting held few hours ago, where it was insinuated that the Edo APC state congress will not hold as scheduled, but, rather a process that is alien to the ethos and principles of democracy will be adopted, whereby an incompetent state executives will be handpicked and imposed on the party.

“I hereby dissociate myself from such undemocratic decision of a kangaroo and illegally constituted meeting.

“I and the majority of our party members completely dissociate ourselves from that illegal meeting and it is undemocratic decision, and as such, insist on a free and credible state congress as stipulated by APC constitution and the congress guidelines released by the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

“We are, by this medium, appealing to the leadership of our party and the chairman of CECPC, H. E. Mai Mala Buni, to intervene and stop our party in Edo State, from imminent political annihilation,” he said.

Inegbeniki said if the group canvassing consensus arrangement “go ahead with their illegal congress, the majority of our party members will conduct a credible congress,” and urged party members to come out and vote.

It was learnt that the leaders of the party had agreed on consensus to return party executive, who had remained loyal in the face of the crisis the party had been through.

