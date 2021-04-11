From Okey Sampson,, Umuahia

Elders Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia State chapter has hailed President Muhammad Buhari for his developmental strides in the South East geopolitical zone.

The strides, they said are the ongoing 2nd Niger Bridge, rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt Express Way and other roads, Ariaria International Market Electricity Project, and Akanu Ibiam International Airport, among others which were abandoned by previous administrations.

The forum which stated this in a statement issued at the end of its general monthly meeting in Umuahia, the capital, applauded the President for the appointment of Dr. Ikechi Emenike as the secretary of the party’s newly constituted Contact/Strategy Committee.

“The appointment is a reflection of the synergy between the national chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni and Emenike who has worked behind the lines seemingly unnoticed but highly appreciated.”

The statement which was signed by the chairman, Chris Okpechi, and the coordinator, Strategy Team, Mazi Enyi Harbour said the committee is made up of some the best brains, powerful, and highly experienced members of the party.

“We therefore urge Emenike in his usual manner to apply his wealth of knowledge and experience in this assignment. We pray for more wisdom and strength for him to accomplish beyond the party’s expectations,” they further stated