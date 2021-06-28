The APC Elders Forum led by Chief Innocent Obi said that general reports from all over the state indicated that there was neither any election materials nor any official that came to any of the designated locations for the primary election.

In a two-page press statement issued and signed by the Director of Media and Publicity of the Forum, Chief Joe Offorkansi titled “Re-Towards a credible APC Primary Election in Anambra state”, he said that sequel to a press conference by APC Elders Forum on June 23,2021, reports all over the media and complaints by virtually all the governorship aspirants over the June 26,2021 primary election proved that the exercise did not hold anywhere.

The picture of the general complaint depicts the existence of undemocratic practices in the said primary election, as numerous reports indicated that election was not held in any of the 326 Wards in the state. The charade, he said,could least be described by anyone as fair, credible or acceptable by any of the thousands of our party members who trooped our to cast their votes for any of the 14 aspirants.

“We the members of the APC Elders Forum in the state call on the National and state executives to urgently review the primary election and create a medium for appropriate measures to be taken in ensuring that all aspirants re-align their commitment to the party for unity of purpose”’ he said.

