The Senator Representing Nasarawa West at the National Assembly Abdullahi Adamu, has been elected as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Muhammadu Badaru, governor of Jigawa, coordinated the exercise.
Using the voice vote system, the APC delegates at the convention approved Adamu as the new national chairman of the party.
The vote was taken at a few minutes past 11pm on Saturday.
The Nasarawa senator is the consensus candidate endorsed by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Speaking earlier on Wednesday after a meeting of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) with Buhari, Atiku Bagudu, chairman of the forum, had said the governors would support the president’s choice of national chairmanship candidate.
Also speaking on Buhari’s preferred candidate, Simon Lalong, governor of Plateau, had said the president told governors of the APC that he would prefer Abdullahi Adamu as the party’s national chairman.
Badaru, who is the returning officer for the convention, also announced a list of other consensus candidates who were elected using the voice vote method.
Among those elected were Abubakar Kyari as deputy national chairman (north) and Jamal Kabir as deputy national youth leader.
Leave a Reply