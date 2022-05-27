From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye, Benin

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, held its primary election to elect candidates for the House of Representatives with some parts of Edo North Senatorial District holding parallel primaries.

In Akoko-Edo in the North Senatorial District, two persons emerged as candidates. They are Peter Akpatason, Deputy Majority Leader of the House of Representatives and Paul Afaghason.

The two are believed to be endorsed by the state leadership of the party and some people at the national secretariat, respectively.

In Owan federal constituency, the incumbent member, Professor Julius Ihonvbere emerged as the candidate while voting was yet to be concluded in Etsako at press time.

In Edo South, the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Hon Dennis Idahosa, was returned unopposed just like the former Chairman, Oredo Local Government Council, Hon Osaro Obazee, who emerged as the candidate for Oredo federal constituency.

In Egor/Ikpoba-Okha federal constituency, Hon Crosby Eribo, emerged as the candidate scoring 53 votes to defeat his closest rival who scored 21 votes while voting was still going on in Orhionmwon/Uhunmwonde constituency as at the time of this report.

Responding to his victory at Iguobazuwa, heaquarter of Ovia West Local Government Area, Idahosa expressed satisfaction with the process and commended the delegates for their orderliness and for finding him worthy of the ticket for a second term.

“In my first term, I have been able to initiative programmes and also attracted infrastructure that have impacted positively on the lives of my constituents.

“When reelected by His Grace, we will work to consolidate on those areas that will further improve on the livelihood of the people”, he said.

In Edo Central, voting was yet to start for the two federal Constituency at press time.

