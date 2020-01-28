Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has tacitly endorsed the member representing Tuduwada/Dogowa Federal Constituency of Kano State, Addo Dogowa, to retain his position as House of Representatives Majority Leader.

APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, endorsed him when he presented his certificate of return to the party.

Dogowa, who had arrived the private office of the APC in Aso Drive Abuja in company with Kano State governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje and other members of the Lower House on a courtesy visit, had made a passionate appeal to the party leadership to support his return to the House Majority position.

But responding, Oshiomhole said: “Let me say that from the reaction of your colleagues, the speaker was in Kano, the deputy leader, was also in Kano and it was for nothing that they chose not to fill that position because like members of your constituency who elected you, they were also waiting to re-elect you.

“I believe that God gave you a second chance. That the speaker was in Kano means that he holds you in high esteem. They deliberately decided not to fill the vacancy and just like us, they were confident that the people of your constituency will return you to the House. I don’t think I should say more than that,” he assured.