Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

There seems to be light at the end of the tunnel for the embattled All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as the executive committee of the APC Ward 10 Etsako-West Local Government Area, Edo State, has lifted the suspension clamped on him.

Communicating the quashing of the suspension at a press briefing held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja yesterday, the executive disclosed that the suspension was lifted during its meeting held on June 4 at the APC secretariat at Apana-Uzairue in Edo state.

The signatories to the resolution included Emuakemeh Sule, Secretary, Adizetu Jafar, Secretary, Angela Eghrua, Assistant Secretary; Imokhai Patrick, Financial Secretary; Alufah Paul, Assistant Legal Adviser; Jacob Akhamhe, Auditor; Marian Imonikhe Woman Leader; John Shaibu, Treasurer; Benjamin Yakubu, Ex-Officio.

Others are John Irale, Organising Secretary; Cosmas Iyamah, Youth Leader, Linus Umoru, Assistant Financial Secretary; Cletus Igwoni, Assistant Auditor; Isigwe Abdulahi, Welfare Officer; Eshemokai Patricia, Assistant Treasurer; Abdulrasheed Alabim Assistant, Organising Secretary and Alenkhaya Yunusu Ex-Officio.

The address presented at the press briefing read: “We the signatories, being members of the Executive Committee of APC in Ward 10 Etsako West LGA, Edo State, having met today 4/6/2020 affirm the following positions: “That we have reviewed the circumstances leading to the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and found no merit in the allegation or processes employed.

“We hereby lift the suspension placed on Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the ward.

“We call on all organs of our great party to restore all rights and privileges of membership to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.”

Responding, the National Vice-Chairman (South-south), Hilliard Eta, said: “We have received the resolution of Etsako West Ward 10 as has been read out by the Secretary of that ward.