Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Ward 10 executive committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Etsako-West Local Government Area, Edo State, has lifted the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman.

Communicating the quashing of the suspension at a press briefing at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Saturday, the executive disclosed that it was lifted during its meeting held on June 4 at the APC Secretariat at Apana-Uzairue in Edo State.

According to a statement, the signatories to the resolution lifting the suspension include Emuakemeh Sule, Secretary; Adizetu Jafar, Secretary; Angela Eghrua, Assistant Secretary; Imokhai Patrick, Financial Secretary; Alufah Paul, Assistant Legal Adviser; Jacob Akhamhe, Auditor; Marian Imonikhe Woman Leader; John Shaibu, Treasurer; Benjamin Yakubu, Ex-Officio.

Others are John Irale, Organising Secretary; Cosmas Iyamah, Youth Leader, Linus Umoru, Assistant Financial Secretary; Cletus Igwoni, Assistant Auditor; Isigwe Abdulahi, Welfare Officer; Eshemokai Patricia, Assistant Treasurer; Abdulrasheed Alabim Assistant Organising Secretary and Alenkhaya Yunusu Ex-Officio.

The statement reads:

‘We the signatories, being the Executive Committee of APC in Ward 10 Eisako West L.G.A, Edo State having met today 4/6/2020 affirm the following positions. That we have reviewed the circumstances leading to the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and found no merit in the allegation or processes employed.

‘We hereby lift the suspension placed on Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the Ward.

We call on all organs of our great party to restore all rights and privileges of membership to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole,’ they noted.

Responding, the National Vice-Chairman (South-South), Hilliard Eta, commended them, noting: ‘We have received the resolution of Etsako West Ward 10 as has been read out by the Secretary of that Ward.

‘Let me say that 17 out of 27 members have signed this resolution. Let me also say that in matters of this nature, our constitution provides for only a simple majority and 17 out of 27 is indeed more than a simple majority. So, we want to use this opportunity to thank Etsako West Ward 10 for what they have done. History will be on your side.

‘I am also in receipt of the acceptance and ratification of that resolution by the Etsako West LGA executive dated June 9, 2020, and signed by the Chairman, Abubakar Akokia and the Secretary, Dauda Ahmed.

‘I am also in receipt of further ratification by the state executive committee of the APC in Edo state signed by Col. David Imuse (retd), the acting state Chairman and Lawrence O. Oka, state Secretary. You are aware that on Friday, a competent court of jurisdiction declared Victor Giadom as not being a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) and should never parade himself as such.

‘Even before then, there was a resolution by the NWC asking the South-south zone of the party which I head, to transmit a name for his replacement or filling of the vacancy made possible by his resignation to contest as Deputy Governorship candidate of our party in Rivers state.

‘I want to announce to the world that I am in receipt of the name of a distinguished member of this party from Rivers state to the Zone for ratification in the person of Nwogu Bond, a former Attorney General of Rivers state. His name has been transmitted to my good office and I want to announce that in the earliest time possible, the South-South zonal executive committee will meet and ratify that name and send same to the NWC of our great party,’ he noted.