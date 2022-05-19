Peace is gradually returning to the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as its leadership has forgiven aggrieved members who had engaged in legal battles to topple the state executive committee that emerged through the party congress.

“We have not only forgiven them (litigants) but are also ready to accommodate them as if nothing has happened. They will be equally accorded their rights and privileges,” the chairman, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, told newsmen in Umuahia after he won the latest court battle to sack him and the entire State Executive Committee (SEC).

An FCT High Court presided over by Justice Babangida Hassan, had on Monday struck out the latest suit filed by the aggrieved group led by the former party chairman, Donatus Nwankpa and former federal lawmaker, Acho Obioma.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

In the suit No FCT/HC/PET/1273/2022: Nwachukwu Success Ugochukwu & Anor Vs APC & Anor filed in April the claimants had asked the court to nullify the Abia APC Exco and appoint a caretaker committee.

Ononogbu said the main task before the party was to successfully conclude its mission to rescue the state from the misrule of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He said that intra-party squabbles and distractions with endless litigation would not help the party.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“As the 2023 general election is just at the corner, all hands must be on deck. We must forge ahead to complete the task. The time and opportunity to set the state free has come.”

In his reaction, a chieftain of the party, Obilo Ogbonna, who is an aspirant for Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency, congratulated Ononogbu, the SEC and party faithful on the favourable court verdict.

He said that time had come for aggrieved members to sheathe their sword and work for the collective interest of the party as the people of Abia are eagerly waiting for salvation from the APC.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“Much as the state has become a low-hanging fruit for us, we still have much to do to bring it down. We must mobilise ourselves and go out to canvas for votes. We must win this battle for the people.”