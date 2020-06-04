Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Just a year into the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, a palpable crack has began to appear in his political camp.

The crack manifested, yesterday as some executive members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, voiced their support to the call by the party’s state Caretaker Secretary, Ayo Olubori, for urgent intervention in its affairs by party leaders.

Olubori had, in an interview published last Sunday, called on APC leaders to salvage the state chapter of the party from internal crisis and prevent it from imminent collapse.

He specifically accused some appointees of the governor, including his chief of staff, of usurping the functions and responsibilities of the party executive and needlessly carving out structures for 2023 political ambition.

“The governor, himself, is not getting quality assistance from these people. I said again, we need to call on our leaders to come to the aid of the party; we need to salvage the party,” Olubori had said in the interview.

Apparently toeing the position of the party scribe, some members of the caretaker executive in the state rose in his defence and declared that his call was in the best interest of the party.

The caretaker executive members equally appealed to a former governor and national leader of the APC, Olusegun Osoba, and other respected leaders of the party, to wade in before it is too late and ensure the party hierarchy is carried along in the scheme of things.

Those who spoke on the issue included the party’s Financial Secretary, Sunday Sowunmi; Welfare Officer, David Babatunde; Clement Adeniyi and M. A. Adebesin.

They all warned against allowing the situation to degenerate.