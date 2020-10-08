Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed confidence that the National Assembly will consolidate its patriotic disposition by speedily considering and passing of the 2021 Appropriation Bill.

The APC expressed the confidence in a statement issued by Mr Yekini Nabena, its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, on Thursday in Abuja while congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari for presenting the proposed budget to the National Assembly.

“The APC welcomes President Buhari’s presentation of the proposed 2021 National Budget aptly tagged; ‘Budget of Economic Recovery and Resilience’ to a joint session of the 9th National Assembly.

“We are confident that the 9th National Assembly will continue and consolidate its patriotic disposition by speedily considering and passing of the 2021 Appropriation Bill,’’ he said.

He added that the early passage of the bill would enable government to start its implementation by Jan. 1, 2021, as canvassed by President Buhari.

Nabena, however, said that President Buhari’s administration was not oblivious of the perseverance and continued support Nigerians had displayed in these difficult times.

He noted that the times were made difficult by the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the crash in oil prices which had affected national revenue and individual livelihoods.