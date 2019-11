Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Mr David Lyon has maintained an unassailable lead in the governorship polling 128, 803 votes in his home local government, Southern Ijaw against Senator Douye Diri who polled 4, 878.

Lyon who has now won five out of seven local governments with only Ekeremor left is projected to win the Bayelsa governorship election.