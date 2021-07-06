From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), has extended the membership registration and revalidation exercise in Imo, Kwara, Ogun, Rivers States based on the recommendation of the party’s Appeals Committee.

APC, in a statement signed by the National Secretary Caretaker Committee, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, the ruling party disclosed that the exercise will last for only two weeks.

Part of the resolutions, according to the statement, include the endorsement by the national leadership of the party to grant waiver to those that have not been registered to purchase forms for congresses, party office elections and conventions.

Announcing that the registration materials have been adequately deployed to the listed states, the party warned that any attempt to deprive intending registrants will be dealt with accordingly in line with the provisions of the APC constitution and guidelines for the exercise.

“With this approval, the membership registration, revalidation and register update excercise in the four states will continue for two weeks.

“Those who have not been registered in these States can purchase forms for congresses, party office elections and convention. For congresses in Rivers State, all those who have purchased forms in the past will be allowed to participate in the congresses on the presentation of the bank teller as proof of payment.

“Registration materials have been adequately deployed to the listed states and any attempt to deprive intending registrants will be dealt with accordingly in line with the provisions of the APC constitution and guidelines for the exercise.

“All Nigerians who are desirous of joining the progressive fold are welcome to take advantage of this window and register as members of the APC.

“The APC once again expresses our appreciation to millions of Nigerians who had earlier trooped to the registration, revalidation and register update centres accross the country and call on those wishing to participate in the current exercise to do so in an orderly manner and in line with COVID-19 public health protocols,” the statement read.