From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the postponement of the party’s membership registration, revalidation and update exercise, which was scheduled to end March 31, for three weeks.

A statement signed by the National Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, James Akpanudoedehe, cited the late commencement of the exercise in certain states as a reason for the postponement.

The ruling party further noted in the statement that the action is in response to a deluge of applications from critical stakeholders (including all States Caretaker Chairmen) for an extension to capture Nigerians interested in joining the party.

The statement reads in part:

‘The audit of the reports received from: the National Membership Registration, Revalidation and Update Committee; the States’ Registration Committees; and that of our Situation Room indicate as follows:

‘Most states for varied reasons, started late, and require additional time to conclude the exercise.

‘An avalanche of applications from critical stakeholders (including all States Caretaker Chairmen) for an extension of time to capture Nigerians who are still desirous of joining the fold of the progressives.

‘The Caretaker Committee under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni had done everything possible to keep to the earlier timeline, however it has become imperative to extend the duration of this very important party activity.

‘Consequently, the CECPC has approved the recommendation of the National Committee for the Membership Registration, Revalidation and Update to extend the duration of the exercise for three weeks.’