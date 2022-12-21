From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved a rice distribution committee to include a member of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) and its faction, The Osun Progressives (TOP), for even distribution.

To be included in the committee is a member of the league of Imams, a representative of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), a member of traditional religion, PDP, and a retiree.

Meanwhile, the APC Acting Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, has accused Governor Adeleke of squandering N941 million Local Government Sure-P fund meant for the provision of social infrastructure to buy Christmas rice for PDP members.

In a statement by its Director of Media, Kola Olabisi, APC said “it was disturbing, worrisome and disheartening that a state government or that has spent barely three weeks in the office could deep his hand into the kitty of the government without recourse to the state House of Assembly more so when the money involved is slated for capital projects across the nooks and crannies of the state.”

He stated that the APC surprisingly stumbled on a letter where Adeleke, through the State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, directed the diversion of the money meant for the generality of the people of the state. “In the letter issued and signed by Mr. Femi Ogundun, Coordinating Director, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, dated December 16, 2022, Governor Adeleke approved the assessment of N13,650,000 for each of the 69 local government councils including the local council development areas and area offices to purchase Christmas and New Year gifts for political loyalists. “Adeleke also directed that N13,440,000 being the cost of the rice and transportation cost of N210,000 should be paid by each of the local government council areas into one company, Hill Crest Agro-Allied Industries Limited with account number 1014686758,” APC alleged. But, the spokesperson to Governor Adeleke, Olawale Rasheed, said the Sure-P remains intact and safe in the accounts of the local governments.