Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Meanwhile, two factions of the state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, engaged in blame game over recent violent attacks on opponents in Edo State.

The latest attack occurred last Saturday when the house of a chieftain of the party, Francis Inegbeneki, was bombed with suspected explosive devices in Benin.

But yesterday, APC factional Publicity Secretary of the state chapter, loyal to Governor Godwin Obaski, Joseph Osagiede, accused the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, for being the brain behind the violence rocking the state and the party.

Addressing journalists in Benin, Osagiede alleged that the national chairman is famous for causing and instigating violence even when he was the state governor.

He further alleged that Oshiomhole, having hired mercenaries to carry out his dastardly acts, will be the first person to raise the alarm just to curry public sympathy and favour meanwhile he (Oshiomhole) is the brain behind the act.

“I like to take you back to the activities of Oshiomhole in disturbing peace and tranquility and destroying property in Edo State. It did not just start now.

“Some time on October 19, 2014, it is on record that Oshiomhole sent some thugs to go and attack the hospital of Ize-Iyamu’s wife on Osadebey Avenue and I have it on record that Ize-Iyamu accused Oshiomhole of being behind that attack.

“You will also recall that on October 17, just a few days after the attack on Ize-Iyamu’s wife clinic, there was a similar attack on the premises of one Frank Arewele, who was then the spokesperson of the party. That attack led to massive destruction of vehicles and the man also came out and I have it on record, accusing Oshiomhole.

“So, I am taking time to tell you the series of attacks that we have been having from Oshiomhole so that it will not look as if we are just accusing him of being responsible for the attacks that have been going on,” Osagiede alleged in a text entitled: “Oshiomhole, EPM staring violence, crisis in Edo State.”

He said Oshiomhole’s unholy romance with the EPM amid carnage, arson and disturbance of public peace has continually threatened the peace which the state is known for.

He, therefore, called on the presidency and the inspector general of police to call the national chairman to order so that the destructive descent to violence does not erode the good legacies that have been built over the years by the APC.

In his reaction to Osagiede’s allegations, former House of Representatives minority whip, Samson Osagie, said the state government has continued in error by seeking to put every blame on every other person, other than itself.

“The truth of the matter is that I do not know how they decided to put logic on its head, as the governor who is in charge of the security of life and property has decided to blame other persons other than itself.

“He has threatened time without number on violence over time and the state government is moving around to accuse those who are being attacked for being responsible for the attacks.

“Governor Obaseki and the state government at the moment have been so confused and irrational in taking their thoughts and actions to blame Oshiomhole for everything they have caused.

“Suffice it to say that Oshiomhole or those supporting him in every of their public statements have not issued threats, so the state government and himself are the ones responsible for the attacks and the public is aware of this,” Osagie said.