The State Media Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress for the Edo governorship election has dismissed as deceitful and impractical the announced approval of all outstanding promotions in Edo State’s public service by the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

He made the announcement last week through a circular letter sent to the Secretary to the State Government and the Head of Service, directing “Ministries, Agencies, and Departments (MDAs) to commence the process of the promotion exercise of eligible officers without delay”.

However, in a statement, Mr. John Mayaki, the Chairman of the APC Media Campaign Council, said the governor was merely playing to the gallery as the approval of appointments and promotion in the civil service is not a part of the governor’s portfolio but that of the civil service and judicial service commissions, respectively.

Mayaki accused the governor of pervading the media space with lies designed to misrepresent events in the state and take credit for developments his administration lack the competence and constitutional mandate to carry out.

“His purported approval of promotions that he has ignored since 2018 but suddenly interested in a few weeks to election is an empty directive, a play to the gallery, and a shameful attempt at deceit, all just to win votes”, he said.