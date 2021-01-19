From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state that over 3,000 of APC and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), have joined its fold.

A statement by APC Publicity Secretary, Benedict Godson, said the report of stewardship given by the PDP Chairman, Asiforo Okere, that 3,000 APC and APGA members from the state, have joined its fold, was simply ‘tales by moonlight’.

“Politics is not a market square. It’s an activity that involves leaders and followers. Whenever APC announces a defection into our party, we tell people about the leaders whose followers in any local government or ward have decided to move with into APC.

“This does not, in anyway, limit the powers of other persons who are not leaders in the party, because they have right to take decisions, but take it or leave it, in every political movement, there must be leaders and followers. That’s how it works.

“We challenge Okere to give us names of prominent APC leaders that took their followers into PDP making up the fictitious, inexistent and ‘ghost-mode’ 3,000 persons he narrated about at Okpara Auditorium as comic relief to the tragedy already befalling the PDP.

“When Alex Otti, a strong force in APGA moved into APC with his followers, it was clear. Also when Emeka Atoma, immediate past SDP national organising secretary, moved into APC with his followers and when Sam Onuigbo, former PDP serving member of the House of Representatives for Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency, moved into APC, it wasn’t an amusing tale. Even the PDP felt the pain to the extent that they protested it.”